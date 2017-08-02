Man accused of robbing honey salesman heading to prison

A man accused of robbing a man selling honey in front of his home in Pender County is heading to prison.

Travenus Grainger, 39, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon in a Pender County courtroom Tuesday and was sentenced to 59-83 months in prison.

According to officials, the victim was selling honey in his driveway on Highway 117 just south of Burgaw on April 30, 2016, when Grainger pulled up his shirt and displayed a gun.

Grainger told the victim to give him all his money and his cell phone. He then made the victim crawl under a car, stating that if the victim looked up he would kill him.

Grainger took $285 in cash along with the victim's wallet.

