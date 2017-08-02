Two accused of breaking into ATMs

A man and woman are accused of breaking into several ATMs in New Hanover County. (Source: Viewer submission)

Madison Dale and Eric Giles (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

Madison Dale and Eric Giles were arrested by the sheriff's office Tuesday after an investigation, Lt. Jason Augst said.

Both have been charged with three counts of safecracking and three counts of conspiracy.

Dale and Giles are accused of breaking into ATMs at the following locations:

First Bank, 5102 S. College Road, on June 22

State Employees Credit Union, 141 Sanders Road, July 7-9

Alliance Credit Union, 620 Carolina Beach Road, July 13

