WPD: Man stabbed on Chestnut Street

A 41-year-old man was stabbed on Chestnut Street Tuesday afternoon, Wilmington Police Department officials said.

Officers responded to 519 Chestnut St. shortly before 1 p.m. and located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim told officers that two men attacked him near a store in the area but officers were unable to locate a crime scene or identify witnesses.

The victim was taken by EMS to New Hanover County Regional Medical Center. His condition was not available Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.

