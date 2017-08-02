Sharks pull into tie for division lead

UNC Wilmington grad Lauren Moore has been nominated by the Colonial Athletic Association for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year Award. Moore is one of two graduated student-athletes nominated by the league. Esmee Peet, who played field hockey for the University of Delaware, is the other.More >>
The Wilmington Sharks used an early offensive outburst to score a 9-5 victory over the Florence RedWolves Tuesday night.More >>
‘Stump bomb’ not slowing new Bulldogs coach from preparing for new seasonMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.More >>
Panthers hold Newton out of practice with shoulder sorenessMore >>
