Sharks pull into tie for division lead

The Wilmington Sharks used an early offensive outburst to score a 9-5 victory over the Florence RedWolves Tuesday night.

With the win, the Sharks pulled into a tie with Fayetteville atop the East Division standings.

Wilmington scored four runs on five hits in the first inning and never trailed.

Noah Michael (5-1) allowed three earned runs on 11 hits and two walks in six innings to earn the victory.

Thatcher Coleman and Cameron Locklear homered for the Sharks while Luke Morgan, Brian Parreira and Daniel Wondrack each drove in two runs.

Wilmington, which is 29-20 overall and 16-5 in the second half, hosts Fayetteville Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

