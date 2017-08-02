Officials hope to have power fully restored to OBX Monday

Officials say they now hope to restore power fully to North Carolina's Outer Banks by Monday.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said Tuesday that crews have finished putting up poles and are starting the process of connecting the current underground line to the new overhead poles.

The utility said in a news release that the process must be done carefully and tested fully.

Officials said in a news release that they hope to have all power restored on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands sometime between Saturday and Monday.

A crew from PCL Construction building a new bridge over the Oregon Inlet cut an underground power cable Thursday. Generators can only produce so much power, leaving officials to order tourists to stay away during the busy summer season.

