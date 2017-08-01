NHHS to hold "Hoops for Homeless" fundraiser game

New Hanover High School with hold a "Hoops for Homeless" basketball game fundraiser on August 10.

The game fundraiser is being put on by NHHS senior, Azariah Fields as her senior project.

Admission to the game is $1 or any non perishable item. All proceeds will go to the Good Shepherd Center.

The game will be held at 7 p.m. on August 10 in Brogden Hall at New Hanover High School.

