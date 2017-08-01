5th grader creates successful business to pay for STEM camp

Sophia Herbert raised over $600 through her Etsy business "Stem Art by Sophia" to help pay the tuition of a STEM camp she was nominated to go to. (Source: Charter Day School)

A 5th grader at Charter Day School in Leland, created a successful Etsy business to fund her trip to a prestigious science STEM camp at Wake Forest University this summer.

Sophia Herbert raised over $600 through her Etsy business "Stem Art by Sophia" to help pay the tuition of the camp, Envision: NYLF (National Youth Leadership Forum) Explore STEM.

At the camp she explored various aspects of medicine, crime scene investigation, robotics, leadership, and career planning.

“I was super excited to go to camp because of all the new things to learn and do," Sophia said. "My favorite thing of all was when we dissected the cow hearts!”

In January of 2017 Sophia received the news that she had been nominated to attend this prestigious STEM camp.

Sophia's Esty page says that although this news was exciting and thrilling, it was also daunting to her family due to the impending expenses of the camp.

Sophia explained that she created the Etsy business because she wanted to find a way to help pay for her camp so her parents wouldn't have to.

The Etsy page explains that "Everything you see in the shop might not scream science, but the nod is there...in the cosmic look of our trinket dishes, in the nature inspired designs, use of color; there is chemistry and engineering in everything that is made by a human... and therefore we are all scientists!"

Sophia's mother, Sara, said that from the minute Sophia found out she had been nominated for the camp, she was determined to go.

"To see her excitement and willingness to try something she'd never done before was really inspiring," Herbert said.

Sophia plans on finishing middle school at Charter Day School and plans to eventually focus on biology or zoology in college. She says her dream job is to work with hippos or a large feline species.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.