Council approves spending $1 million for new WFD ladder truck

Wilmington City Council approved spending more than one million dollars on a new ladder truck for the Wilmington Fire Department. The resolution was passed Tuesday night as part of council’s consent agenda.

According to meeting documents, buying the new ladder truck “will allow WFD to replace outdated and aging apparatus”. Council members were told “failure to pass the resolution will require WFD to rely on an aging vehicle fleet that will continue to need repair”. Council had approved funding to buy the ladder truck when members passed the current 2017-18 budget plan, as part of the Fleet Maintenance and Replacement Fund.

The ladder truck will cost $1,035,000, and will be purchased from Atlantic Emergency Solutions Inc. of Manassas, Virginia. Agenda documents say prepaying for the ladder truck will save the city $43,465 from the actual cost, with the savings being used to buy necessary equipment. The city used a similar option recently when buying pumper trucks for the WFD.

According to a letter from Atlantic Emergency Solutions, delivery time on the new ladder truck is approximately one year after the city places the order.

