Former Seahawk Moore nominated for NCAA "Woman of the Year" Award

UNC Wilmington grad Lauren Moore has been nominated by the Colonial Athletic Association for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year Award. Moore is one of two graduated student-athletes nominated by the league. Esmee Peet, who played field hockey for the University of Delaware, is the other.

The league’s release listed many of Moore’s accomplishments, both on and off the softball diamond. “Moore, who hails from Farmville, N.C., was an All-CAA Second Team selection in 2017 after starting all 56 games and batting .316, racking up 50 hits and a team-high 12 stolen bases. She sparked the team to a school-record 35 wins, along with the program's first appearance in the CAA Championship in 10 years. A four-year starter for the Seahawks, Moore concluded her career tied for 26th in program history with 120 hits in 192 career games, ranking her 19th in the UNCW annals. She also started 184 contests, good for 18th in the record books”.

“Moore was also heavily involved in the community. She volunteered for numerous organizations, including the Miracle League of Wilmington and Cape Fear Optimist Club. Moore spent time working with the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Toast to Life Gala in 2016, which helped to raise money for MDA's summer camp program. In addition, Moore worked with the American Red Cross over the last two years to organize the UNCW Department of Athletics annual blood drive as part of the CAA Blood Drive Challenge. Moore was also the first student-athlete in UNCW history to serve as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) in consecutive years. An outstanding student with a 3.95 grade point average, Moore earned her degree in biology with a minor in neuroscience. Moore was a member of four different honor society organizations and the recipient of the New Hanover-Pender County Medical Society Scholarship in 2016. She was also recipient of the UNCW Chancellor's Cup and was a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award. She wrapped up 2017 by being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team, earning CAA Scholar-Athlete status and landing a spot on the CAA All-Academic Team in 2017”, said the news release.

The NCAA Woman of the Year Award is in its 27th year, “honoring graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in academics, athletics, service and leadership”. According to the CAA release, the selection committee will take nominations in all three divisions and come up with field of the Top-30 nominees (ten in each division). From that list, the committee will name the top-three candidates in each division and name those nine finalists in September. The NCAA Woman of the Year will be chosen October 22, 2017 in Indianapolis.

