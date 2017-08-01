Collaboration between two artists results in unusual collection of masks

An unusual collection of masks made by two creative artists will be on display at the Art in Bloom Gallery. (Source: Art in Bloom Gallery)

An unusual collection of masks made by two creative artists will be on display at the Art in Bloom Gallery.

Making Masks: A Collaboration opens Friday, August 4.

The artists, Elizabeth Darrow and Dave Klinger, joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about the masks, which started as an idea at a party.

Three days later, Klinger sent the first paper mache mask to Darrow for her to bring to life.

The two completed 28 masks in 60 days. Of those, 26 will be on display. Darrow said two didn’t make the cut because they were “too weird.”

Klinger created the basic mask form. Darrow used oil and acrylic paint and various materials such as silk scarves, beads and stones, dryer lint, feathers and branches to decorate the masks.

“Elizabeth gave me complete freedom to do my work, the foundation of the mask, and I gave her complete freedom to clarify the personalities and dress them up so that was an exciting part for me.

The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and the show runs through August 26.

