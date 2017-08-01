More options for public education in Bladen County

The start of August meant the start of school for students attending Bladen County's newest school.

Emereau: Bladen opened its doors to nearly 300 students Tuesday morning.

Emereau joins the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy as the second public charter school in Bladen County.

"It's a historic day in Bladen County and I'm just excited to be a part of it," said Polly Hancock, a 5th Grade Teacher and Dean of Academics at Emereau.

As a public charter, Emerea is tuition free for all of their students in kindergarten through 6th grade.

They plan to be a K-12 school within 6 years and will add a grade per year.

Both traditional public and public charter schools teach from the common core standards, but Emereau's unique approach is what school officials say sets it apart.

"Here at Emereau we're focusing on children discovering, asking questions, being innovative and we have found that those soft skills will enable them to handle any job they're given in the future," said Lillian Bryant, Dean of Operations."

The school focuses on self-motivation and individualized instruction. It also has a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) initiatives and will soon have a natural playground and a garden space for students.

Classroom settings are more relaxed than traditional public schools. Each room has two different teachers that are responsible for a specific group of students, but all work together.

A teacher explained one of the differences between public and charter school practices.

"I have a lot of experience in public school and they have a hard time just sitting at a table and expected to be little robots, because they're not they have feelings and they have needs. It's more relaxed to where we're meeting the individual needs of the students," said Hancock.

Public charter schools have become increasingly popular in North Carolina since the state got rid of its 100 school cap in 2011.

Enrollment has doubled across the state in just five years, from 3% of all students to 6%.

For many parent's the individualized attention and different learning style is what pushed them to enroll their children.

"We're really serious about education and I feel like that's important for her because she can excel a lot better here with the one on one contact," said Cynthia Lesene-Currie, the grandmother of a new first grader.

