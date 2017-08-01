'Twelve Angry Men' remains relevant 60 years after debut

Written 60 years ago, but still quite relevant today, Twelve Angry Men takes the audience inside the room as jurors deliberate the guilt of a teen.

In the 1957 movie, Henry Fonda stared as the one member on a jury of white men who is the holdout on the guilty vote in the case of a Puerto Rican teenager charged with killing his father.

On stage in Wilmington starting Thursday, August 3, Josh Bailey plays the dissenting juror.

“As an actor, it’s very interesting to play something where you feel everybody standing up against you and saying what you believe is wrong,” Bailey said. “It’s definitely a powerful moment, especially when you can get other people to agree with you.”

“We joke around that it’s almost like being in a Facebook conversation where people are debating and you have the different opinions and people are willing to say exactly what they think of you having a different opinion, then hoping that truth and evidence will rule out in the end," Bailey said.

He joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about the show.

