Woman arrested for trying to return stolen merchandise

A North Carolina woman has been arrested for trying to get a refund for merchandise that police say had been stolen.

Lincolnton police said in a news release on Tuesday that Kimberly Fuller Mc Cabe was charged with attempted felony obtaining property by false pretense.

According to police, officers responded to a call on Monday from a manager at a local Wal-Mart who said someone was trying to return items that had been stolen from the store.

Reports indicate McCabe was standing in the store when officers arrived, and she was arrested without incident.

The merchandise was returned to the store.

McCabe, currently on probation for other charges, was jailed on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. It's not known if she has an attorney.

