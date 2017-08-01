Wilmington City Council approves money for new bomb suit

Wilmington City Council voted Tuesday night to approve an ordinance allowing the Wilmington Police Department to use funds to buy a new bomb suit. A new suit costs $37,076, which would be appropriated from the Federal Forfeiture Revenue to the Special Purpose Fund.

Deputy Chief Mitch Cunningham said that both bomb suits are expired, one by 12 years. The police department’s squad is one of 15 FBI approved and accredited bomb squads in North Carolina.

"We work in this FBI network of bomb tech units and therefore if we become aware of an incident we will respond, or the FBI may make us aware of it and ask for our assistance," he said.

Cunningham said the department has used city funds to extend the suit's life as much as possible, but it's time for a replacement.

"This suit is going to be absolutely essential for that purpose, so while it's not used a lot, when we're on an incident like that, we want to make sure our people are as safe as they can be," he said.

Annually, the WPD’s Bomb Squad responds to an average of 20-plus suspicious package and/or suspected explosive calls for service.

Cunningham thanked council Tuesday for helping to keep officers safe in the field.

