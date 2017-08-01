Suspect crashes car during Wilmington chase

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after he crashed his car during a chase in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the crash happened in the area of Eighth Street and Russell Ally around 2 p.m.

Deputies arrested James Richmond Flowers, 24, who was wanted on the following charges:

Driving While License Revoked Violation (three counts)

Felony Hit & Run – injury

Felony Hit & Run – serious injury/death

Misdemeanor Hit & Run – property damage

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Assault – physical injury (two counts)

Speeding

Assault on a female

Officials said Flowers will likely face additional charges.

It's unclear what started the chase and no other details about the incident have been released.

