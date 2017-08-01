Suspect in Bladen County gun theft arrested

A man accused of breaking into a Bladen County store and stealing firearms earlier this month has been arrested.

According to online records, Christopher Lamonta McDowell, 24, was booked into the Bladen County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

McDowell is accused of breaking into Bladen Hardware in Elizabethtown around 11 p.m. on July 16 and taking several firearms.

It's unclear if any other suspects were involved in the larceny.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a combined $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

