Cape Fear celebrates National Night Out

Several cities and towns across the Cape Fear will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday Night.

The annual event takes place on the second Tuesday of August each year and promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer for residents.

The Wilmington Police Department will host their event at 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Princess and Water Streets in downtown.

WECT's Marissa Hundley will be live at the event and have more later, including a live special on our sister station Fox Wilmington at 7:00 p.m..

Carolina Beach police will host a joint event with the Kure Beach Police, Carolina Beach Fire and Rescue, the Coast Guard, New Hanover County Sheriffs Department and the Carolina Beach Blue Liners Foundation.

The National Night Out celebration starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. Free hot dogs will be provided.

WECT's Zach Driver will be live at the event and have more later.

