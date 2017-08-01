Former Laney standout works to inspire young athletes

Groundwork player development aims to inspire young athletes on the court and in life. (Source: WECT)

Tre Whitted is no stranger to a basketball court. Whitted a former Laney standout, who actually passed Michael Jordan in scoring, has a new goal.

Whitted played college basketball for Marshall University and then played several years of pro ball in the NBA Development League

"I started this new program to inspire and develop young athletes," Whitted said. "It is something that helped me out as a young player with my aspirations to become a college and pro player."

He is on a mission to inspire young, determined kids with his new venture, Groundwork Player Development.

Kids show up for several hours of training, drills, and life lessons.

"This isn't just about basketball, this is about teaching them things about being a team player, having the courage to fail, getting mentally tough, and separating yourself from the crowd," Whitted said.

Whitted wants to see all his athletes succeed in life, not just on the court.

"I feel like I'm pouring into others what used to be poured into me." I am hoping that they can do they same thing when they get older so we can just keep pouring this love and inspiration then maybe we can make a small difference," Whitted said.

Many of the players he coaches are high school standouts with colleges already keeping an eye on them like 15-year-old Chloe Kernan.

"Every day when I am with Tre, he builds up my confidence and really makes me believe in myself and what I can do," Kernan said. "He has taught me how to be mentally tough."

Upcoming Fresham Saniya Rivers agrees.

"Tre always tells me to push past the hard things so I can get better and to stay focused on where I want to be, not where I am right now," Rivers said.

In addition to helping college hopefuls, he also spends time helping at risk kids and those succeeding in school who may not have the extra cash for basketball training.

"We did do a program free 30 minute sessions for kids that make the A and B honor roll and we want to make sure that although we are willing to give something for free, you cant be entitled you still have to work for it," Whitted said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.