Police: Carolina Beach burglary suspect used victim's debit cards at Walmart

The Carolina Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect who allegedly used the victim's debit cards.

According to police, the incident happened at home in the 800 block of Carolina Beach Avenue South between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on July 25.

Police said the suspect used the victim's debit cards to make purchases at the Monkey Junction Walmart. Police say the suspect was also spotted south of the Monkey Junction area.

If you have any information, please contact the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540 (ext. 264.) You can also leave an anonymous tip at 910-458-1246 or email CBPD@carolinabeach.org.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.