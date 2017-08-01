Wilmington police investigate bank robbery on South College Road

Wilmington police are responding to a bank robbery on South College Road Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Wilmington Police Department, the bank robbery occurred at the BB&T at 301 South College Road, at the intersection of Oriole Drive.

Wilmington police said the suspect was in his 20's and wearing a red cap, dark shirt, jeans, and long braids. He was last seen heading towards the direction of Home Depot.

