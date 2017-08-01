Police release photos of Wilmington bank robbery suspect

Wilmington police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect in a bank robbery on South College Road Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Wilmington Police Department, the robbery occurred at the BB&T at 301 South College Road, at the intersection of Oriole Drive.

Wilmington police said the suspect was in his 20's and wearing a red cap, dark shirt, jeans, and long braids. He was last seen heading towards the direction of Home Depot.

No other details about the robbery have been released.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

