My turn: Dismissal of Scaramucci could be a sign that decency can prevail

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Call me old fashioned on this one, but I’m hopeful that the dismissal of President Trump’s communications director this week following a profanity-laced interview with a national reporter is a sign that decency can still prevail.

We can mince words about what’s offensive and what isn’t. But I don’t hear anyone saying that Anthony Scaramucci’s comments were harmless and trivial.

We’ve been going down this road with our language for decades. Words will sneak into our public conversations and become so common that they’re considered acceptable language before you know it. And I don’t mind calling out our own network on this topic. It’s hard to find a television show these days that doesn’t have some type of foul language that you didn’t hear a few years ago.

But we don’t have to like it, accept it or continue to participate. Let’s hope Scaramucci’s departure draws a line in the sand that we can agree we just won’t cross.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me (preferably without curse words) at yourturn@wect.com.

