Man accused of using a rock to break into Wilmington home

Wilmington police arrested a man accused of using a rock to break into a home Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to reports of a breaking and entering at a home on Nash Drive just after 3 p.m.

Police say the caller who alerted dispatch said they observed the suspect, who was wearing a gray shirt, red pants, and a black backpack, use a rock to smash a side window at the home.

The suspect allegedly entered the home and took several items inside before leaving in a silver Honda with no rear bumper.

Police stopped a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle near the intersection of Racine Drive and Eastwood Road.

Alexander Diano Neil, 20, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.