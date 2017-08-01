Man involved in Oak Island shooting identified

Oak Island officials have announced the identity of a man involved in a fatal shooting on July 22. (Source: WECT)

Thomas Everette Craddock, 58, has been identified as the shooter in the case, Oak Island Public Information Officer Kyle Thomas said Tuesday morning.

Michael Christopher Auvil, 36, was fatally shot in the area of Keziah Street and Ocean Drive.

According to the Town of Oak Island website, Craddock is on the Oak Island Emergency Services Advisory Board. Other board members include OIPD chief Greg Jordan and Fire/EMS Chief Chris Anselmo. The website states Craddock's term ends in June 2020.

According to witnesses, a man later identified as Auvil, who used to live in the Driftwood Motel, pulled a knife on the motel landlord. Witnesses said when Auvil came closer, the landlord acted in self-defense and shot and killed him.

Craddock was on the phone with a 911 operator when the shooting took place.

He apparently called 911 to relay a vehicle’s tag information, although it is unclear why. When asked by the dispatcher what the vehicle was doing, the man repeatedly told another person to "back up." A brief fight can be heard, and several moments later the man tells the dispatcher he shot someone.

“I just shot this dude, he tried to cut me,” the man said.

In a second 911 call, the man said he “had to shoot him” because “(the man) wouldn’t stop.”

Another 911 caller said he spoke with the property manager shortly after hearing the gunshots.

“I heard two shots, I went outside, and my landlord said he shot two shots because a guy came at him with a knife," the caller said.

Kyle Thomas said that Oak Island police are working with the District Attorney's Office on the case and that no further information would be released as the investigation continues.

