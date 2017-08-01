NC Community College System president resigns

The president of the 58-campus North Carolina Community College System has resigned effective Sept. 30, the system announced Monday after a closed meeting. (Source: WRAL)

Reported by: Travis Fain

The move comes 13 months after James C. "Jimmie" Williamson became system president, moving here from South Carolina. No reason was given for his departure.

Williamson himself is on vacation this week and next and unavailable for comment, system spokeswoman Chreatha Alston said Monday. He will return before the 30th, she said.

The State Board of Community Colleges, which met via conference call late Monday afternoon, spent about a half-hour in closed session before voting unanimously to make system Chief of Staff Jennifer Haygood acting president as of Oct. 1.

