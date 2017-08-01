BCSO: Excavator stolen from construction site - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

A excavator was stolen from a construction site, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office announced Monday night.

The 2006 Caterpillar 303CC Excavator was taken from a job site at 90 Medical Center Dr. in Supply sometime between noon Saturday and Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Det. Hester at 910-713-8360.

