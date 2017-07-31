Wilmington win streak snapped in Georgia

Savannah ended Wilmington's win streak at 10 consecutive games by beating the Sharks 4-3 on Monday night.

The host Bananas scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to squeak past the Sharks (28-20) in Savannah, Ga.

Bananas starter Bryan Cruse earned the complete game victory, striking out seven while giving up three runs -- two earned -- on five hits and two walks.

Wilmington's Daniel Johnson struck out nine in six innings and allowed two runs on three hits, but Savannah roughed up reliever Ryan Hall (0-1) for three hits and two runs in 1/3 of an inning.

Luke Morgan was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Sharks' offense.

Wilmington stays on the road for a game at Florence, SC, Tuesday night.

