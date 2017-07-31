Arcade returns from ashes to anchor boardwalk

The Carolina Beach Arcade is back open and bringing even more people to the popular board walk. (Source: WECT)

The Carolina Beach Arcade is back open and bringing even more people to the popular boardwalk.

The arcade burned down in 2014, and it hasn't been easy for owner Jon West to reopen the business.

“Unfortunately, when we started digging we found three other foundations on this lot, so that kind of held us up in getting open," West said.

He received an outpouring of support from the Carolina Beach community after the fire, and they were instrumental in the arcade opening again.

“All the business owners down here are just awesome people," West said. "We help each other. It’s good to be back. We add to all the attractions down here and complement each other.”

Other businesses are glad the arcade is back open. Karen Hawk works at Let's Sail Boutique. She said the arcade plays a large role in the success of the boardwalk.

“Since the arcade has opened on the boardwalk, I have seen an increase in people coming through to the beaches and through to the stores, and business has picked up and increased in the area," Hawk said Hawk.

West said he still has to tweak a few things, like adding more games and prizes, but the arcade is ready to finish the summer season.

“Just to see the kids and parents and the grandparents have fun, it’s a blessing," West said.

