Pender Co. emergency personnel to be recognized by state

Multiple Pender County emergency service workers will be recognized Tuesday by state officials for saving a life.

NC Insurance Commissioner and state Fire Marshal Mike Causey will visit Surf City Town Hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to recognize the Surf City Fire Department, Pender County Sheriff's Department and Pender County 911 for their life-saving efforts on March 3.

A fire alarm activation and quick action by emergency personnel saved a life in Surf City that day. The smoke alarm was installed as part of the Office of the State Fire Marshall Smoke Alarm Installation Program.

