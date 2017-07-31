Harris plans to run for congressional seat held by Pittenger

Mark Harris has announced his intention to run for the Ninth Congressional District seat, which stretches from Charlotte into western Bladen County. Source: markharrisforcongress.com)

Mark Harris announced Monday he plans to seek the Republican nomination for the North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District in 2018. The district stretches from Charlotte, where Harris lives, all the way into western Bladen County.

Republican Robert Pittenger is in his third term representing the Ninth Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. Harris challenged Pittenger for the GOP nomination in 2016, and lost by 134 votes. In 2014, Harris ran for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate race challenging then-incumbent Kay Hagan. Harris finished third behind Thom Tillis (who won the nomination and the seat) and Dr. Greg Brannon.

“It’s time we have a Congressman who stands up for us and our Conservative values and delivers results for our district,” Harris said in an email announcing his intention to file for the race. “The process is not an excuse. It’s time to quit talking and make the tough decisions necessary to restore greatness to our country and our district. My promise to you is simple. My only priority will be to represent your dreams, hopes, and aspirations. I will never put anything ahead of the interests of the citizens of the 9th District of North Carolina. I will be a Congressman for you.”

Harris served as Pastor at First Baptist Church in Charlotte, and was a former president of the North Carolina Baptist State Convention.

