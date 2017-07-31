Judges reject special election request in NC gerrymandering case - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Judges reject special election request in NC gerrymandering case

A three-judge panel's ruling on Monday means General Assembly elections won't occur until November 2018. Lawmakers had requested a special election in March 2018. (Source: WECT) A three-judge panel's ruling on Monday means General Assembly elections won't occur until November 2018. Lawmakers had requested a special election in March 2018. (Source: WECT)
RALEIGH, NC (AP) -

Federal judges have rejected a request to hold special elections next March in state legislative districts once new lines are drawn to eliminate illegal racial gerrymandering.

The three-judge panel issued its order late Monday. It means the next General Assembly elections won't occur until November 2018.

But the judges did tell Republican lawmakers that they'll have to approve new House and Senate boundaries by this September - at least two months earlier than the time GOP leaders sought.

The three judges told lawmakers to draw the new maps by Sept. 1 but wrote that they would extend the deadline to Sept. 15 if lawmakers make enough progress on new boundaries in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Judges reject special election request in NC gerrymandering case

    Judges reject special election request in NC gerrymandering case

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:44:10 GMT
    A three-judge panel's ruling on Monday means General Assembly elections won't occur until November 2018. Lawmakers had requested a special election in March 2018. (Source: WECT)A three-judge panel's ruling on Monday means General Assembly elections won't occur until November 2018. Lawmakers had requested a special election in March 2018. (Source: WECT)

    Federal judges have rejected a request to hold special elections next March in state legislative districts once new lines are drawn to eliminate illegal racial gerrymandering. The three-judge panel issued its order late Monday. It means the next General Assembly elections won't occur until November 2018. But the judges did tell Republican lawmakers that they'll have to approve new House and Senate boundaries by this September - at least two months earlier than the time GOP leaders s...

    More >>

    Federal judges have rejected a request to hold special elections next March in state legislative districts once new lines are drawn to eliminate illegal racial gerrymandering. The three-judge panel issued its order late Monday. It means the next General Assembly elections won't occur until November 2018. But the judges did tell Republican lawmakers that they'll have to approve new House and Senate boundaries by this September - at least two months earlier than the time GOP leaders s...

    More >>

  • Harris plans to run for congressional seat held by Pittenger

    Harris plans to run for congressional seat held by Pittenger

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:41 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:41:37 GMT
    Mark Harris has announced his intention to run for the Ninth Congressional District seat, which stretches from Charlotte into western Bladen County. Source: markharrisforcongress.com)Mark Harris has announced his intention to run for the Ninth Congressional District seat, which stretches from Charlotte into western Bladen County. Source: markharrisforcongress.com)

    Mark Harris announced Monday he plans to seek the Republican nomination for the North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District in 2018. The district stretches from Charlotte, where Harris lives, all the way into western Bladen County. Republican Robert Pittenger is in his third term representing the Ninth Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. 

    More >>

    Mark Harris announced Monday he plans to seek the Republican nomination for the North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District in 2018. The district stretches from Charlotte, where Harris lives, all the way into western Bladen County. Republican Robert Pittenger is in his third term representing the Ninth Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. 

    More >>

  • Candidate filing ends in Brunswick, Bladen, Columbus and Pender counties

    Candidate filing ends in Brunswick, Bladen, Columbus and Pender counties

    Friday, July 21 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-07-21 20:09:08 GMT
    Voters will decide several mayoral races in North Carolina's 2017 Municipal Elections. (Source: WECT)Voters will decide several mayoral races in North Carolina's 2017 Municipal Elections. (Source: WECT)

    Several incumbent mayors will face opposition in the 2017 municipal elections in November following the end of the candidate filing period on Friday.

    More >>

    Several incumbent mayors will face opposition in the 2017 municipal elections in November following the end of the candidate filing period on Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly