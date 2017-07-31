Head-on collision near Bladenboro results in serious injuries for two motorists

Emergency medical personnel work at the scene of a wreck in Bladen County on Monday. (Source: Abe Bryk)

Two people sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to hospitals after a motor vehicle accident in the area between Bladenboro and Clarkton on Monday afternoon.

According to Trooper Walker with State Highway Patrol, the driver of a red Suzuki SUV was traveling east on Hwy. 211 near the intersection of 211 and Twisted Hickory Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and ran head on into a black Chevrolet Camaro.

A log truck driver slammed on his brakes and steered his truck into a ditch to avoid the collision. He was not injured.

The 17-year-old driver of the SUV was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the driver of the Camaro, 54-year-old Marilyn Willis, was airlifted to McLeod Seacoast Hospital in South Carolina.

Walker said no evidence of drugs or alcohol was found at the scene.

