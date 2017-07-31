Three arrests made in Bladen County break-ins

Three men have been arrested and Bladen County police are searching for another suspect for their roles in a string of break-ins last week.

William Brent Shaw, 34 of Bladenboro, Kameron Drake Thomas, 23 of Lumberton, and Gary Gene Dowless, 39 of Lumberton, were arrested and charged with multiple counts.

Shaw is charged with the following:

larceny by employee

two counts breaking and entering

two counts larceny after breaking and entering

two counts possession of stolen goods

possession of heroin

Shaw also had an outstanding child support warrant and was booked under a $70,156 bond.

Thomas is charged with the following:

two counts breaking and entering

two counts felonious larceny

two counts possession of stolen goods

larceny by firearm

possession of a stolen firearm

possession of a stolen firearm by a felon

Thomas was placed under a $530,000 bond.

Dowless is facing the same charges as Thomas with the exception of possession of a firearm by a felon and he was also served with four outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges and one assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond was set at $33,000.

Shaw is charged with stealing tools and a tractor from a hog farm on Elkton Road as well as breaking into a home on Burney Ford Road. On July 25, the owner of the farm reported $900 worth of equipment stolen and the homeowner reported $2,188 worth of property stolen along with extensive damage to the interior of the home. Most of the items were recovered.

While deputies were investigating the breaking and entering of a tool shed on the hog farm, Shaw was spotted driving a tractor. Deputies followed him and found Shaw loading televisions and other items into his truck. When confronted, Shaw admitted to stealing tools from the farm and to breaking into the Burney Ford Road residence.

Thomas and Dowless are accused of breaking into two homes on Luther Brisson Road and stealing televisions, a radio, tools, a truck bed cover, jewelry, a handgun, a PlayStation and a generator. The combined cost of the items stolen is $6,175.

Investigators recovered stolen property from a pawn shop in Bladenboro and from a Flea Market on Hwy. 41 in Robeson County and hope to recover additional items as they continue to investigate.

A third person charged in the Thomas and Dowless break-ins is Laiken Alexandria Thomas, 19 of Lumberton. She has not been arrested and officers are searching for her.

