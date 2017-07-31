A lesson in vintage fashion

Vintage dress from the 50s. (Source: Second Skin Vintage on Facebook)

Learn how to put together the perfect vintage look.

Karyn Oetting, owner of Second Skin Vintage on Castle Street, hosts monthly workshops on style.

The "I Love Vintage!" meetings are the first Tuesday of each month, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The topics change every month.

