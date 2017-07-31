United Way welcomes new CEO

Craig Heim is the new CEO of the United Way of the Cape Fear Area. (Source: WECT)

An organization that impacts people across our area has a new leader.

Craig Heim is the new CEO of the United Way of the Cape Fear Area.

He joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about his role and his goals for the group.

Heim replaced Chris Nelson, who retired from the United Way in June after eight years with the UWCFA. Heim has decades of experience working with the United Way, most recently, he was with the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

Heim said there’s an immediate need he wants to focus on in the Cape Fear Region – the opioid addiction epidemic.

“We need to be a partner organization that works with others on the larger issues,” Heim said. “One of the things that’s happening now in every community around the country is the opiate addiction problem. That’s immediate. There are things we can do as a community where we can coalesce around that.”

He said he also plans to focus on helping children, families and neighborhoods. The United Way supports several organizations in the area, including the American Red Cross, DREAMS of Wilmington, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, and many more non-profits.

He would like to see the United Way fund more agencies.

