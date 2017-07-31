Wilmington murder suspect held without bail

During his brief first court appearance, Fralin spoke little, outside of the occasional “yes, sir” and “no, sir” when asked questions by the judge. (Source: WECT)

A man accused in a shooting death in Wilmington last week will remain in jail without bail, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Freddie William Fralin III, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Montez Greene, 27. Greene, of Wilmington, died after being shot around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Nixon Street, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Fralin surrendered himself around 8 p.m. Monday at the New Hanover County jail.

During his brief first court appearance, Fralin spoke little, outside of the occasional “yes, sir” and “no, sir” when asked questions by the judge. Fralin appointed his own attorney to represent him on the charges. His next court date was set for Aug. 17.

Both Greene and Fralin's families showed up for the first appearance. Greene's mother, Deborah Greene, embraced a member of Fralin's family as they waited for the accused killer to appear before the judge.

"Montez never did anything wrong," Greene told WECT's Connor DelPrete.

In addition to first-degree murder, Fralin is also charged with discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Fralin has prior drug-related convictions in New Hanover County from 2010, 2011, and 2016, NC Department of Corrections records show.

