Wilmington murder suspect held without bail

The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
A fatal accident on Valleydale Road is connected to an escapee from the Walker County jail.More >>
A fatal accident on Valleydale Road is connected to an escapee from the Walker County jail.More >>