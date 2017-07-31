Man wanted on murder charge turns himself in to authorities

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Wilmington on Friday turned himself into police on Monday night.

Freddie William Fralin III, 24, was wanted by the Wilmington Police Department for first degree murder in the shooting death of Montez Greene. Fralin surrendered to authorities around 8 p.m. and is in the New Hanover County jail.

According to WPD, Greene, 27 of Wilmington, died Friday after being shot at the intersection of Sixth and Nixon streets.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.