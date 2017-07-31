Man accused of assaulting four women in two-week span pleads guilty

A man charged with assaulting four women during a two-week span in 2015 was sentenced to at least 56 months in prison after pleading guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court on Monday.

Jahreese Melquan Jones, 19 of Wilmington, entered guilty pleas to second degree sexual offense and three counts of assault on a female. Jones will have to serve a minimum active sentence of 56 months and a maximum sentence of 128 months in the Department of Adult Correction and he was also ordered to have no contact with the victim of the sexual assault for the remainder of Jones’ natural life.

When he is released from prison, Jones will be required to register as a sexual offender for 30 years.

According to a news release sent Monday afternoon, Jones assaulted four women in New Hanover County between Oct. 31, 2015, and Nov. 12, 2015.

A 17-year-old female reported that Jones physically assaulted her just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2015, in downtown Wilmington. She ran away and reported the incident to police.

Later that same day, Jones assaulted a 31-year-old female in the backyard of a residence. Jones asked the woman for directions and then assaulted her while armed with a handgun. This victim wished to remain anonymous when she reported the assault to police and did not want any involvement with the court system after making the report.

On Nov. 12, 2015, a 17-year-old female reported a sexual assault by Jones in a stairwell at the downtown campus of Cape Fear Community College. Jones knew the victim and while in conversation with the woman in the stairwell, Jones placed the victim in a chokehold before sexually assaulting her.

When he was interviewed by police, Jones claimed the sexual activity was consensual, but the state crime lab determined that the DNA profile obtained from evidence at the scene matched the defendant.

A 21-year-old female filed a report on Dec. 12, 2015, claiming that Jones assaulted her on Nov. 4, 2015. The victim had placed an ad on BackPage.com as a dancer. Jones arranged to meet her and she was assaulted by the defendant at their meeting.

This victim has not been cooperative with the District Attorney’s Office.

