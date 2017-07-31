Local drag racer holds world records, builds racing machines

Mud and drag racer Porky Sellers builds cars for himself and other racers. (Source: WECT)

Driving across a pit of mud five feet deep and 250 feet long, would you sink or swim?

Mud racer Porky Sellers flies across. He holds three records in the sport and his fastest time is four seconds.

Sellers grew up with the sport, and moved to drag racing about four years ago. He has won more than 220 races, including "King Rico" at Rico Drag Strip in Hallsboro a few months ago.

However, his dad, who taught him how to drive, said it didn't start like that.

"When he started driving, he would let off on the gas and you could hear him go 'vroom vroom,' so me and a friend of mine, we took his foot and tapped it to the gas pedal and said, 'We don’t want to hear it come off no more' and from then on, he has been wide open ever since," George Sellers said.

It’s not just the racing Porky enjoys. He builds cars for himself and other racers from the ground up out of his garage in Shallotte.

“Whenever you build something and you can actually win in, it makes you feel good and then when I go to the track and my customers are some of the top ones out there running, it makes you feel proud and everybody likes my work,” he said.

Porky said his customers are mostly drag racers from Columbus County, but can come from as far away as Michigan.

According to Porky, the most important thing in any car he builds is safety.

“(Crashing) comes along with it, but my family is behind me," Porky said. "They know whenever I leave the starting line, I’m looking at one thing at the other end and it’s as safe as it can be. I don’t feel like anybody can build anything anymore safer than what I can build.”

Porky's 14-year-old son, Nathan, is next in line to carry on the family racing name. Nathan has a few goals in mind when he is allowed to get behind the wheel next year.

"Beating my dad. Going faster than my dad," he said.

Porky's next race is Sunday at Rico Drag Strip.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.