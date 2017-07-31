Authorities charge suspect in Bladen Co. gun theft

Local and federal authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a man charged in connection to a break-in at a gun shop in Bladen County earlier this month.

According to officials with the Elizabethtown Police Department, arrest warrants have been issued for Christopher Lamonta McDowell.

McDowell is accused of breaking into Bladen Hardware in Elizabethtown around 11 p.m. on July 16 and taking several firearms.

It's unclear if any other suspects were involved in the larceny.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a combined $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

