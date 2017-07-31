Brunswick Co. water testing reveals 1,4-Dioxane levels well below EPA advisory mark

Water samples taken from the Hwy. 211 Water Treatment Plant revealed 1,4-Dioxane levels of less than 0.028 parts per billion. (Source: Pixabay)

Testing in Brunswick County water systems revealed levels of a chemical to be well below the Environmental Protection Agency's adverse health effect advisory standard.

In a news release sent Monday afternoon, county officials said tests of water samples taken on July 22 indicate 1,4-Dioxane levels at less than 0.028 parts per billion, or less than the lowest detectable level. Samples were taken at the Hwy. 211 Water Treatment Plant, which uses 14 wells to draw water from the Castle Hayne aquifer.

Earlier testing showed 1,4-Dioxane at levels of 1.2 ppb. The EPA's noncancer adverse health effect advisory is 200 ppb.

Testing done at the county's Northwest Water Treatment Plant revealed 1,4-Dioxane levels to also be less than the lowest detectable level.

