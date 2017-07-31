One person injured in Monkey Junction shooting

The suspect's car was found near the intersection of Oleander Drive and College Road. (Source: WECT)

Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting in Wilmington that left at one person injured Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jason Augst with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, a woman told detectives she was driving a vehicle when someone shot at it near the Chick-fil-a at Monkey Junction. A passenger was struck by gunfire.

The driver said they followed the suspect's vehicle before losing sight of it and pulling into a parking lot at Hoggard High School.

A shelter in place was issued for Hoggard High School, Roland Grise Middle School, and Winter Park Elementary in response.

Augst said the victim has been released from the hospital, and that detectives still are actively working leads.

New Hanover County School officials said the suspect's car was found near the intersection of Oleander Drive and College Road.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.