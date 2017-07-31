At least one person injured in Monkey Junction shooting

Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting in Wilmington that left at least one person injured Monday afternoon.

According to officials with New Hanover County Schools, a person was shot in the leg in the area of Monkey Junction and drove themselves to a parking lot at Hoggard High School.

A shelter in place was issued for Hoggard High School, Roland Grise Middle School, and Winter Park Elementary in response.

School officials said the suspect's car was found near the intersection of Oleander Drive and College Road.

We're reaching out to law enforcement officials to find out more details.

