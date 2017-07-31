NHC deputies arrest 2 in separate animal cruelty cases

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said two people are facing felony charges in separate animal cruelty cases.

According to officials, Jasmine Antoinette Goodman, 30, was charged with felony animal cruelty after her Yorkshire terrier named Rocky was found dead in her bedroom on July 21. A necropsy performed on Rocky revealed the dog died from starvation.

Goodman was arrested on July 28 as she was retrieving her belongings from her apartment on Lullwater Drive. She was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Animal Service began investigating Elijah Bernard Hansley, 55, after receiving information about an injured dog at his home.

When deputies arrived at Hansley's residence on Blount Drive in Wilmington on July 29, they found his dog had passed away. A necropsy revealed that the dog died as a result of injuries, a lack of proper veterinary care, and heart worms.

Hansley was charged with one count of felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor failure to vaccinate. He was given a $10,000 bond.

