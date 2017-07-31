Inmate pleads guilty to escaping from New Hanover Co. prison

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to escaping from the New Hanover County Correctional Center and crashing his car during a police chase last year.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Steven Singleton, 35, entered a guilty plea on July 28 in New Hanover County Superior Court to escaping from a state prison, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and resisting a public officer.

Singleton was sentenced to 70-96 months in prison.

On July 20, 2016, officers at the New Hanover County Correctional Center noticed Singleton was not present during an inmate count.

Prison staff found a jacket draped over the razor wire fence surrounding the prison and began an immediate search for Singleton.

Five days later, a deputy spotted Singleton driving a stolen vehicle near Adams Street in Wilmington. Singleton tried to escape but crashed into another car on Adams Street and ran away from the scene. He was later caught on Bourdeaux Avenue.

Prior to his escape, Singleton was serving a sentence for numerous counts of habitual misdemeanor assault and felony larceny. He was originally scheduled to be released from prison in January 2018.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.