Cooper turns attention towards water quality statewide

A week after Governor Roy Cooper visited Wilmington to discuss the state's investigation into GenX, the governor returned to the Cape Fear area to tour the Pender County Water Treatment Plant and reiterate steps the state is taking to limit exposure to the unregulated chemical.

While touring the plant, Cooper said his focus expands beyond the Cape Fear area.

"Now that we know we aren't going to allow GenX in the water I think our attention is turning to protecting water across the state and to analyze these other compounds that may be in the water," Cooper said.

County utility employees walked Cooper through steps they take to gather samples from the drinking water and send them off to the Environmental Protection Agency for further testing.

"We are hoping that steps [the EPA] take can help us set health levels for compounds that may be out there," Cooper added. The research conducted by Dr. Detlef Knappe found six chemicals in the Cape Fear River similar in structure to GenX. There are no authentic chemical standards set for the six other compounds.

Cooper echoed statements he made in a press conference in Wilmington last Monday, including his intentions to prevent Chemours from discharging GenX and asking the EPA to take a closer look at a federal consent order granted to Chemours. The consent order does not require Chemours to capture wastewater containing if GenX if the chemical was produced as a by-product.

The governor also announced the chartering of a science advisory board to focus on GenX and other chemicals in the water.

