Little Buddy: Kamahra

Kamahra is a very active and outgoing 12-year-old. She likes reading, painting, basketball, soccer, running track and riding her bike.
She is involved with Girl Scout and Christian Women’s Job Corps and enjoys giving back to the community through service. She would love a Big Buddy to volunteer with!
If you are interested in mentoring Kamahra, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.
Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.