Little Buddy: Kamahra

Kamahra is a very active 12-year-old who likes reading, painting, basketball and riding her bike. (Source: Cape Fear Volunteer Center)

Kamahra is a very active and outgoing 12-year-old. She likes reading, painting, basketball, soccer, running track and riding her bike.

She is involved with Girl Scout and Christian Women’s Job Corps and enjoys giving back to the community through service. She would love a Big Buddy to volunteer with!

If you are interested in mentoring Kamahra, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.

Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.