Firefighters to 'Fill the Boot' to benefit Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Carolina Beach Fire Department will soon try to Fill the Boot to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters will hit the streets or storefronts with boots in hand August 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along the intersection of Dow Road and Highway 421. Carolina Beach Fire will also be accepting donations throughout the weekend at their station on Dow Road.

Money raised during the campaign will go towards helping kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

“The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in the New Hanover County area. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success,” said the Associate Executive Director in a press release.

Contributions also help fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke. They also help send more than 70 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Hanes – all at no cost to their families.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.