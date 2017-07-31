Missing Sunset Beach teen last seen Saturday afternoon

The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a teenager missing since last weekend.

According to officials, Kamron Michael Normansell, 16, was last seen at his grandfather's home around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

He's six feet tall with short black hair and blue eyes and weighs around 130 pounds.

If you have information on Normansell's whereabouts, please contact the Sunset Beach Police Department at 910-579-6297 or call 911.

