NCDOT awards contracts to replace bridges in Bladen, Columbus counties

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded contracts to replace a bridge in both Bladen and Columbus counties.

S&C Construction LLC out of Wilmington will replace a bridge over Crawley Swamp on Center Road in Bladen County.

The Tara Group out of Lumberton will replace a bridge over Cedar Creek on Peacock Road, southeast of Chadbourn, in Columbus County.

Both bridges were built in the 1950s and although they have remained safe, are considered structurally deficient, which means they have aging components, require costly maintenance, and may have limits on vehicle weights or low clearances.

